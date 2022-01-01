https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6918969Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextPlant based Instagram post template, editable text psdMoreFreeRoyalty Free PSD TemplateID : 6918969View LicensePSDInstagram Post PSD 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 16.23 MBFacebook Post PSD 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 16.23 MBFree DownloadCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Overpass by Delve WithringtonDownload Overpass fontPlant based Instagram post template, editable text psdMore