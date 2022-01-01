https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6919123Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextYoga class blog banner template vectorMorePremiumRoyalty Free Vector TemplateID : 6919123View LicenseVectorFacebook Cover EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 5.99 MBBlog Banner EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 5.99 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Playfair Display by Claus Eggers SørensenDownload Playfair Display fontWindSong by Robert LeuschkeDownload WindSong fontDownload AllYoga class blog banner template vectorMore