https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6919141Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextHealthy food Facebook story template, editable text vectorMoreFreeRoyalty Free Vector TemplateID : 6919141View LicenseVectorInstagram Story EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 9.59 MBFacebook Story EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 9.59 MBVectors can scale to any size.Free DownloadCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Poppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontAllura by Robert LeuschkeDownload Allura fontDownload AllHealthy food Facebook story template, editable text vectorMore