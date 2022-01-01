https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6919143Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextPlant trees Instagram story template vectorMorePremiumRoyalty Free Vector TemplateID : 6919143View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainVectorInstagram Story EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 13.04 MBFacebook Story EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 13.04 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Lora by CyrealDownload Lora fontThe Nautigal by Robert LeuschkeDownload The Nautigal fontDownload AllPlant trees Instagram story template vectorMore