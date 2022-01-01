https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6919224Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextPositivity affirmation, editable poster template vectorMorePremiumRoyalty Free Vector TemplateID : 6919224View LicenseVectorPortrait Card EPS 5 x 7 in | 300 ppi | 20.24 MBA2 EPS 29.7 x 42 cm | 300 ppi | 20.24 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Allura by Robert LeuschkeDownload Allura fontLibre Caslon Display by Impallari TypeDownload Libre Caslon Display fontDownload AllPositivity affirmation, editable poster template vectorMore