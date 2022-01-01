https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6920309Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextBotanical wedding invitation template, aesthetic poster vectorMorePremiumRoyalty Free Vector TemplateID : 6920309View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainVectorA2 29.7 x 42 cm | 300 ppi | 13.95 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Poppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontAndada Pro by Huerta TipográficaDownload Andada Pro fontDosis by Impallari TypeDownload Dosis fontDownload AllBotanical wedding invitation template, aesthetic poster vectorMore