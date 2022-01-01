https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6920316Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextWinter wedding Instagram story template, blue watercolor aesthetic psdMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSD TemplateID : 6920316View LicensePSDInstagram Story PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 14.19 MBFacebook Story PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 14.19 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Alegreya SC by Juan Pablo del PeralDownload Alegreya SC fontAmatic SC by Vernon AdamsDownload Amatic SC fontCedarville Cursive by Kimberly GesweinDownload Cedarville Cursive fontDownload AllWinter wedding Instagram story template, blue watercolor aesthetic psdMore