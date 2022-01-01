https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6920415Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextBotanical wedding powerpoint presentation template, aesthetic design psdMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSD TemplateID : 6920415View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDFacebook Cover PSD 2560 x 1440 px | 300 dpi | 23.59 MBBlog Banner PSD 2560 x 1440 px | 300 dpi | 23.59 MBPresentation PSD 2560 x 1440 px | 300 dpi | 23.59 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Poppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontAndada Pro by Huerta TipográficaDownload Andada Pro fontDosis by Impallari TypeDownload Dosis fontDownload AllBotanical wedding powerpoint presentation template, aesthetic design psdMore