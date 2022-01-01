https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6920533Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextBotanical wedding powerpoint presentation template, aesthetic design vectorMorePremiumRoyalty Free Vector TemplateID : 6920533View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainVectorFacebook Cover EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 14.66 MBBlog Banner EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 14.66 MBPresentation EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 14.66 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Poppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontAndada Pro by Huerta TipográficaDownload Andada Pro fontDosis by Impallari TypeDownload Dosis fontDownload AllBotanical wedding powerpoint presentation template, aesthetic design vectorMore