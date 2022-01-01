https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6920545Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextWinter wedding presentation template, blue watercolor aesthetic vectorMorePremiumRoyalty Free Vector TemplateID : 6920545View LicenseVectorFacebook Cover EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 17.6 MBBlog Banner EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 17.6 MBPresentation EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 17.6 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Alegreya SC by Juan Pablo del PeralDownload Alegreya SC fontAmatic SC by Vernon AdamsDownload Amatic SC fontCedarville Cursive by Kimberly GesweinDownload Cedarville Cursive fontDownload AllWinter wedding presentation template, blue watercolor aesthetic vectorMore