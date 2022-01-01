https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6920729Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextBotanical wedding Instagram post template, aesthetic design vectorMorePremiumRoyalty Free Vector TemplateID : 6920729View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainVectorInstagram Post EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 13.23 MBFacebook Post EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 13.23 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Poppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontAndada Pro by Huerta TipográficaDownload Andada Pro fontDosis by Impallari TypeDownload Dosis fontDownload AllBotanical wedding Instagram post template, aesthetic design vectorMore