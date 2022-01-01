https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6926435Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextJapanese woman collage element, vintage artwork psdMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSDID : 6926435View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 2857 x 4000 px | 300 dpi | 132.26 MBPortrait Card 5 x 7" JPEG 1429 x 2000 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2500 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2857 x 4000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Japanese woman collage element, vintage artwork psdMore