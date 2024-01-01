https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6935208Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextWooden mannequin sticker, human figure isolated image psdMoreFreeRoyalty Free PSDID : 6935208View LicenseThis image was originally from the public domain and has been digitally enhanced by rawpixelPSDJPEGPSD 2722 x 3810 px | 300 dpi | 107.93 MBPortrait Card 5 x 7" JPEG 1429 x 1999 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2501 x 3500 px | 300 dpi Best Quality JPEG 2722 x 3810 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadCompatible with :Wooden mannequin sticker, human figure isolated image psdMore