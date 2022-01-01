https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6939345Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextRose frame png sticker, vintage botanical illustration decoration in transparent backgroundMorePremiumRoyalty Free Transparent PNGID : 6939345View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 1200 x 1200 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 1500 pxBest Quality PNG 4000 x 4000 pxCompatible with :Rose frame png sticker, vintage botanical illustration decoration in transparent backgroundMore