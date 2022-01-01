https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6950656Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextGreyhound dog png sticker, George Barbier-inspired vintage artwork, transparent background, remixed by rawpixelMorePremiumRoyalty Free Transparent PNGID : 6950656View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 1200 x 960 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 1200 pxBest Quality PNG 2000 x 1600 pxCompatible with :Greyhound dog png sticker, George Barbier-inspired vintage artwork, transparent background, remixed by rawpixelMore