https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6950692Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextArt deco fashion collage element, George Barbier-inspired vintage artwork psd, remixed by rawpixelMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSDID : 6950692View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 2572 x 3600 px | 300 dpi | 63.52 MBSmall JPEG 857 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2501 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2572 x 3600 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Art deco fashion collage element, George Barbier-inspired vintage artwork psd, remixed by rawpixelMore