https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6953973Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextAutumn wedding Instagram post template, aesthetic paper collage vectorMorePremiumRoyalty Free Vector TemplateID : 6953973View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainVectorInstagram Post EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 9.88 MBFacebook Post EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 9.88 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Caveat by Impallari TypeDownload Caveat fontSorts Mill Goudy by Barry SchwartzDownload Sorts Mill Goudy fontDownload AllAutumn wedding Instagram post template, aesthetic paper collage vectorMore