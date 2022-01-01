https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6955308Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVintage flower pattern background, Maurice Pillard Verneuil artwork remixed by rawpixel vectorMorePremiumRoyalty Free VectorID : 6955308View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainVectorJPEGEPS | 61.5 MBVectors can scale to any size.Banner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2334 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5000 x 3334 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Vintage flower pattern background, Maurice Pillard Verneuil artwork remixed by rawpixel vectorMore