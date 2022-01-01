https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6957886Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextWedding invitation Twitter post template, watercolor aesthetic vectorMorePremiumRoyalty Free Vector TemplateID : 6957886View LicenseVectorEPS | 4.56 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Krub by Cadson DemakDownload Krub fontAllura by Robert LeuschkeDownload Allura fontItaliana by Santiago OrozcoDownload Italiana fontDownload AllWedding invitation Twitter post template, watercolor aesthetic vectorMore