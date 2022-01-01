https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6957905Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextWedding celebration invitation presentation template, watercolor aesthetic vectorMorePremiumRoyalty Free Vector TemplateID : 6957905View LicenseVectorFacebook Cover EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 7.62 MBBlog Banner EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 7.62 MBPresentation EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 7.62 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Krub by Cadson DemakDownload Krub fontAllura by Robert LeuschkeDownload Allura fontItaliana by Santiago OrozcoDownload Italiana fontDownload AllWedding celebration invitation presentation template, watercolor aesthetic vectorMore