https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6957935Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextWedding invitation Instagram story template, watercolor aesthetic vectorMorePremiumRoyalty Free Vector TemplateID : 6957935View LicenseVectorInstagram Story EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 7.76 MBFacebook Story EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 7.76 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Krub by Cadson DemakDownload Krub fontAllura by Robert LeuschkeDownload Allura fontItaliana by Santiago OrozcoDownload Italiana fontDownload AllWedding invitation Instagram story template, watercolor aesthetic vectorMore