https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6963624Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextChristmas png sticker, vintage drawing artwork, transparent background, ripped paper badgeMorePremiumRoyalty Free Transparent PNGID : 6963624View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 1200 x 857 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 1071 pxBest Quality PNG 4000 x 2857 pxCompatible with :Christmas png sticker, vintage drawing artwork, transparent background, ripped paper badgeMore