https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6966403Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextRose bouquet png sticker, Renoir-inspired artwork, transparent background, ripped paper badge, remixed by rawpixelMorePremiumRoyalty Free Transparent PNGID : 6966403View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 1200 x 1200 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 1500 pxBest Quality PNG 4000 x 4000 pxCompatible with :Rose bouquet png sticker, Renoir-inspired artwork, transparent background, ripped paper badge, remixed by rawpixelMore