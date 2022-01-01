https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6966423Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPng woman holding umbrella, Edward Penfield-inspired vintage artwork, transparent background, ripped paper badge, remixed by rawpixelMorePremiumRoyalty Free Transparent PNGID : 6966423View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 1140 x 1200 pxMedium PNG 1425 x 1500 pxBest Quality PNG 3800 x 4000 pxCompatible with :Png woman holding umbrella, Edward Penfield-inspired vintage artwork, transparent background, ripped paper badge, remixed by rawpixelMore