Png woman holding umbrella, Edward Penfield-inspired vintage artwork, transparent background, ripped paper badge, remixed by rawpixel More Premium Royalty Free Transparent PNG ID : 6966423 View License

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

PNG Small PNG 1140 x 1200 px

Medium PNG 1425 x 1500 px

Best Quality PNG 3800 x 4000 px