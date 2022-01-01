https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6968507Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextPink wedding Instagram story template, flower aesthetic psdMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSD TemplateID : 6968507View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDInstagram Story PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 13.21 MBFacebook Story PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 13.21 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Cardo by David PerryDownload Cardo fontPlayfair Display by Claus Eggers SørensenDownload Playfair Display fontDownload AllPink wedding Instagram story template, flower aesthetic psdMore