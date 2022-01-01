https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6968711Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextPink wedding invitation template, flower aesthetic poster psdMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSD TemplateID : 6968711View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDPortrait Card PSD 3579 x 5031 px | 300 dpi | 150.84 MBA3 PSD 3579 x 5031 px | 300 dpi | 150.84 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Cardo by David PerryDownload Cardo fontPlayfair Display by Claus Eggers SørensenDownload Playfair Display fontDownload AllPink wedding invitation template, flower aesthetic poster psdMore