https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6969392Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextChakrasamvara sticker png, vintage collage element, transparent background, ripped paper badgeMorePremiumRoyalty Free Transparent PNGID : 6969392View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 1200 x 1200 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 1500 pxBest Quality PNG 3216 x 3216 pxCompatible with :Chakrasamvara sticker png, vintage collage element, transparent background, ripped paper badgeMore