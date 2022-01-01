https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6970185Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextSunglasses png sticker, vintage artwork, transparent background, ripped paper badgeMorePremiumRoyalty Free Transparent PNGID : 6970185View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 1200 x 960 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 1200 pxBest Quality PNG 2380 x 1904 pxCompatible with :Sunglasses png sticker, vintage artwork, transparent background, ripped paper badgeMore