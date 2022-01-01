https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6970290Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe holy family png sticker, Michelangelo-inspired artwork, transparent background, ripped paper badge, remixed by rawpixelMorePremiumRoyalty Free Transparent PNGID : 6970290View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 960 x 1200 pxMedium PNG 1200 x 1500 pxBest Quality PNG 1600 x 2000 pxCompatible with :The holy family png sticker, Michelangelo-inspired artwork, transparent background, ripped paper badge, remixed by rawpixelMore