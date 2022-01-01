https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6971251Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextFashion collection flyer template, editable text psdMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSD TemplateID : 6971251View LicensePSDPSD 2621 x 3371 px | 300 dpi | 168.68 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Gilda Display by Eduardo TunniDownload Gilda Display fontThe Nautigal by Robert LeuschkeDownload The Nautigal fontDownload AllFashion collection flyer template, editable text psdMore