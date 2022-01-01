https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6971279Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextDigital marketing, editable poster template vectorMorePremiumRoyalty Free Vector TemplateID : 6971279View LicenseVectorPortrait Card EPS 5 x 7 in | 300 ppi | 4.3 MBA2 EPS 29.7 x 42 cm | 300 ppi | 4.3 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Permanent Marker by Font DinerDownload Permanent Marker fontDigital marketing, editable poster template vectorMore