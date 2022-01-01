https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6971292Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextFashion collection Instagram story template vectorMorePremiumRoyalty Free Vector TemplateID : 6971292View LicenseVectorInstagram Story EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 79.35 MBFacebook Story EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 79.35 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Gilda Display by Eduardo TunniDownload Gilda Display fontThe Nautigal by Robert LeuschkeDownload The Nautigal fontDownload AllFashion collection Instagram story template vectorMore