https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6971411Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextLychee sticker png, vintage collage element, transparent background, ripped paper badgeMorePremiumRoyalty Free Transparent PNGID : 6971411View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 1200 x 800 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 1000 pxBest Quality PNG 2400 x 1600 pxCompatible with :Lychee sticker png, vintage collage element, transparent background, ripped paper badgeMore