https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6971430Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextLychee png sticker, vintage collage element, transparent background, ripped paper badgeMorePremiumRoyalty Free Transparent PNGID : 6971430View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 1200 x 704 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 880 pxBest Quality PNG 3999 x 2346 pxCompatible with :Lychee png sticker, vintage collage element, transparent background, ripped paper badgeMore