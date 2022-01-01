https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6976667Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextBusiness support Instagram post template, vintage illustration vectorMorePremiumRoyalty Free Vector TemplateID : 6976667View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainVectorInstagram Post EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 42.03 MBFacebook Post EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 42.03 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Baskervville by ANRTDownload Baskervville fontBusiness support Instagram post template, vintage illustration vectorMore