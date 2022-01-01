https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6994685Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextInsurance Facebook event cover template vectorMoreFreeRoyalty Free Vector TemplateID : 6994685View LicenseVectorFacebook Cover EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 16.91 MBBlog Banner EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 16.91 MBVectors can scale to any size.Free DownloadCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Poppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontInsurance Facebook event cover template vectorMore