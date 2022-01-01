https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6998083Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextFlorist Facebook event cover template vectorMorePremiumRoyalty Free Vector TemplateID : 6998083View LicenseVectorFacebook Cover EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 47.28 MBBlog Banner EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 47.28 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Muli by Vernon AdamsDownload Muli fontFlorist Facebook event cover template vectorMore