https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7000158Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextFacebook event cover template, social media promotion vectorMorePremiumRoyalty Free Vector TemplateID : 7000158View LicenseVectorFacebook Cover EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 17.33 MBBlog Banner EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 17.33 MBPresentation EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 17.33 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Jomolhari by Christopher J. FynnDownload Jomolhari fontFacebook event cover template, social media promotion vectorMore