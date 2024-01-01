https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7000253Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextGreat Sphinx png of Giza sticker, travel landmark, transparent backgroundMoreFreeRoyalty Free Transparent PNGID : 7000253View LicenseThis image was originally from the public domain and has been digitally enhanced by rawpixelPNGSmall PNG 1200 x 1003 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 1253 px Best Quality PNG 2637 x 2203 pxFree DownloadCompatible with :Great Sphinx png of Giza sticker, travel landmark, transparent backgroundMore