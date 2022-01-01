https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7000375Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextFinancial growth flyer template, editable text vectorMorePremiumRoyalty Free Vector TemplateID : 7000375View LicenseVectorEPS | 2.34 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Prata by CyrealDownload Prata fontRaleway by Multiple DesignersDownload Raleway fontWaterfall by Robert LeuschkeDownload Waterfall fontDownload AllFinancial growth flyer template, editable text vectorMore