https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7000529Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextFinancial growth, editable poster template vectorMorePremiumRoyalty Free Vector TemplateID : 7000529View LicenseVectorPortrait Card EPS 5 x 7 in | 300 ppi | 3.38 MBA2 EPS 29.7 x 42 cm | 300 ppi | 3.38 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Prata by CyrealDownload Prata fontRaleway by Multiple DesignersDownload Raleway fontWaterfall by Robert LeuschkeDownload Waterfall fontDownload AllFinancial growth, editable poster template vectorMore