https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7000710Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextMinimal wedding Twitter post template, line art design vectorMoreFreeRoyalty Free Vector TemplateID : 7000710View LicenseVectorEPS | 1.41 MBVectors can scale to any size.Free DownloadCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Imprima by Eduardo TunniDownload Imprima fontNoto Serif Display by Google FontsDownload Noto Serif Display fontDownload AllMinimal wedding Twitter post template, line art design vectorMore