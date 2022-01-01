https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7000711Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextMinimal wedding invitation template, line art poster vectorMorePremiumRoyalty Free Vector TemplateID : 7000711View LicenseVectorPortrait Card 5 x 7 in | 300 ppi | 1.59 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Imprima by Eduardo TunniDownload Imprima fontNoto Serif Display by Google FontsDownload Noto Serif Display fontDownload AllMinimal wedding invitation template, line art poster vectorMore