https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7000734Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextMinimal wedding Instagram story template, line art design psdMoreFreeRoyalty Free PSD TemplateID : 7000734View LicensePSDInstagram Story PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 12.11 MBFacebook Story PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 12.11 MBFree DownloadCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Imprima by Eduardo TunniDownload Imprima fontNoto Serif Display by Google FontsDownload Noto Serif Display fontDownload AllMinimal wedding Instagram story template, line art design psdMore