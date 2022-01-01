https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7000736Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextMinimal wedding Twitter post template, line art design psdMoreFreeRoyalty Free PSD TemplateID : 7000736View LicensePSDPSD 1024 x 512 px | 300 dpi | 3.14 MBFree DownloadCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Imprima by Eduardo TunniDownload Imprima fontNoto Serif Display by Google FontsDownload Noto Serif Display fontDownload AllMinimal wedding Twitter post template, line art design psdMore