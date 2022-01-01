https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7000807Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBig business postage stamp sticker, stationery psdMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSDID : 7000807View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 4000 x 2800 px | 300 dpi | 108.32 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 840 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2450 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4000 x 2800 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Big business postage stamp sticker, stationery psdMore