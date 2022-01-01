https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7000867Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextHand holding png smartphone sticker, ripped paper, transparent backgroundMorePremiumRoyalty Free Transparent PNGID : 7000867View LicensePNGSocial Media PNG 1080 x 1080 pxInstagram Post PNG 1080 x 1080 pxFacebook Post PNG 1080 x 1080 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 1500 pxBest Quality PNG 3668 x 3668 pxCompatible with :Hand holding png smartphone sticker, ripped paper, transparent backgroundMore