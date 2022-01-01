https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7001078Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextWatercolor wedding invitation template, floral Autumn aesthetic poster vectorMorePremiumRoyalty Free Vector TemplateID : 7001078View LicenseVectorA2 29.7 x 42 cm | 300 ppi | 13.97 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Cardo by David PerryDownload Cardo fontYesteryear by AstigmaticDownload Yesteryear fontDownload AllWatercolor wedding invitation template, floral Autumn aesthetic poster vectorMore