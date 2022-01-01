https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7008563Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextFloral wedding invitation template, celebration event poster vectorMorePremiumRoyalty Free Vector TemplateID : 7008563View LicenseVectorA2 29.7 x 42 cm | 300 ppi | 10.15 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Cardo by David PerryDownload Cardo fontThe Nautigal by Robert LeuschkeDownload The Nautigal fontDownload AllFloral wedding invitation template, celebration event poster vectorMore