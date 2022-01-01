https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7008716Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextFlower wedding Instagram story template, minimal aesthetic vectorMoreFreeRoyalty Free Vector TemplateID : 7008716View LicenseVectorInstagram Story EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 4.48 MBFacebook Story EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 4.48 MBVectors can scale to any size.Free DownloadCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Sorts Mill Goudy by Barry SchwartzDownload Sorts Mill Goudy fontFlower wedding Instagram story template, minimal aesthetic vectorMore